For the second time in recent weeks, the Trump administration says U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids targeting people living in the country illegally, including families, are imminent.

At the end of June, President Donald Trump said immigration sweeps would begin but later backed down.

According to the New York Times, this is in part because of turmoil within his own administration, including lack of support from acting U.S. Department of Homeland Security chief, Kevin K. McAleenan.

But this time, the current head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a former Fox News commentator who once said he could look into the eyes of detained children and tell if they were a “soon-to-be MS-13 gang member,” appears to be in the driver's seat.

Here are some ways Bay Area legal aid groups are preparing for possible ICE raids.