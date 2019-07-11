President Trump is expected to take executive action to try to obtain data about U.S. citizenship status, a source familiar with the matter tells NPR. It's unclear whether that means his administration will continue or drop the push to add a controversial question about citizenship to the 2020 census.

The administration has been in a legal fight for more than a year to include the question, which has been blocked by the Supreme Court for now.

The question asks, "Is this person a citizen of the United States?"

Trump is expected to announce the executive action Thursday afternoon at a White House event that will include Attorney General William Barr.

If Trump uses executive action to continue to push for a citizenship question on the 2020 census, the move is expected to spark additional litigation from the dozens of states, cities and advocacy groups that challenged the administration's first attempt to include the question.

Ahead of the announcement, Dale Ho of the American Civil Liberties Union, which challenged the question, said: "If President Trump takes executive action, we will take legal action."

In Maryland, a federal judge is currently reconsidering discrimination and conspiracy allegations against the question, and in New York, another judge is reviewing an alleged cover-up of the administration's real reason for wanting the question.

Justice Department and Commerce Department officials have said that printing has started for paper forms that do not include the question.

Last month, the Supreme Court blocked the citizenship question from the census for now. A majority of the justices rejected the administration's original stated justification — to better protect the voting rights of racial minorities — for appearing "contrived." Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, who oversees the Census Bureau, formally approved adding the question last year after pressuring Commerce officials for months to find a way to include it.

The court's decision does leave open the possibility for the administration to make another case for the question. But it's not clear whether an executive order could clear a path that would allow the administration to overcome lower court orders that continue to block the question from census forms.

Census Bureau research suggests including the question is highly likely to discourage an estimated 9 million people from taking part in the constitutionally mandated head count of every person living in the U.S. Critics of the question worry that could lead to undercounts of immigrant groups and communities of color, especially among Latinx people.