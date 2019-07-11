Spring cleaning, Marie Kondo-ing, whatever you want to call it — there is a massive purge of clothing coming out of people’s closets right now. Thrift stores across the country have reported unprecedented surges in their clothing donations.

Bay Curious listener Ellen wants to know: What can you do with used clothing? What if it's not suitable for donation sites? Can you recycle the material in the Bay Area?

In this episode of Bay Curious, we sort a pile of clothes with a sustainable clothing expert, learn about a new business model and take a trip to a Goodwill sorting facility.

Read the full web story: How to Responsibly Purge Your Closet in the Bay Area

Reported by Sarah Craig.