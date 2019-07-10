Californians who buy their health insurance through Covered California, the state’s Affordable Care Act marketplace, will see the smallest premium rate increase since the law took effect. Rates for 2020 plans will go up less than 1 percent on average.
Covered California Premiums Rise at Record Low Rate
1 min
New premiums were announced for the state's Affordable Care Act marketplace. The Covered California website is displayed during a healthcare enrollment fair at the office of SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West on March 18, 2014 in San Francisco. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Sponsored
News
Sign up for our newsletter.