The mayor of San Jose, Sam Liccardo, is speaking out about the public safety power shutoffs we have been seeing over the last month. The idea is to stop power lines and equipment from sparking wildfires. Liccardo says that these shutoffs are a serious threat to public health and safety, he is fighting for San Jose to have power over these shutoffs, not PG&E.
San Jose Mayor Speaks Out Against PG&E Power Shutoffs
1 min
San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo. (Tony Avelar/Invision/AP)
News
