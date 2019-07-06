Hazel's order means that as the Trump administration prolongs the legal fight to add a citizenship question to the census, more evidence may be revealed in court about how and exactly why the administration tried to include it.

The president was asked why on Friday, as he departed the White House for a weekend at his New Jersey golf club. "You need it for Congress, for districting," he told reporters. "You need it for appropriations."

Census information helps guide how some $880 billion a year in federal spending is distributed for schools, roads and other public services.

The constitutionally mandated head count of every person in the U.S. also determines how many congressional seats and Electoral College votes each state is allotted for a decade.

The population numbers used, however, represent the total number of residents, not just U.S. citizens.

The administration argued for evidence-gathering for the Maryland-based lawsuits to be put on hold while the administration continues searching for a new reason to add the question.

But Hazel ordered an immediate start to discovery, the legal process during which both sides dig for information and conduct interviews. Court documents show that officials from the Justice and Commerce departments will have to sit for questioning under oath if the discovery process continues as planned.

"Plaintiffs' remaining claims are based on the premise that the genesis of the citizenship question was steeped in discriminatory motive," Hazel wrote in a letter explaining his order. "Regardless of the justification Defendants may now find for a 'new' decision, discovery related to the origins of the question will remain relevant."

Trump administration officials have said the addition of the citizenship question is needed to better protect the voting rights of racial and language minorities.

But plaintiffs argue that Trump officials are attempting to give a political advantage to Republicans and non-Hispanic white people when new voting districts are drawn.