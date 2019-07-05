This is the location of ATT Vacation, a travel agency catering to Iranian Americans.

Up until a few months ago, Besharati hosted clients in his office in Persian Square, a strip in the Tehrangeles neighborhood of Los Angeles that has many Iranian American-owned businesses. But after President Trump enacted the travel ban in 2017, barring visas for citizens of five Muslim-majority countries, including Iran, and amid recent threats of a strike against Iran from the White House, he says he has seen a steep drop-off in business.

"Twenty years I was in that office. Now I work from home," Besharati says. "I used to have seven or eight employees, and no one now."

In the Los Angeles neighborhood of Tehrangeles (a portmanteau of Tehran, Iran's capital, and Los Angeles), business owners like Besharati say they are suffering the effects of the travel ban, sanctions and increasing White House threats of war against Iran.

While the business of travel agents is declining as people book trips online, Besharati says, in his case it's not about the internet.

"The problem is political. My niche market is Iran," Besharati says. "I still have my loyal customers that are older than 50 years old, but they don't feel going to Iran is safe now. That's why they're not going."

Iran had a 7% drop in international tourist arrivals between 2015 to 2017, according to data from the World Bank. When Trump signed the executive order in January 2017, Besharati says, he spent $200,000 on refunds for customers who had booked trips.

Most of Besharati's clients are U.S. citizens, permanent residents or green card holders who go to Iran to visit family. He says that after Trump's executive order enacting the travel ban, they were concerned about getting back into the U.S. if they travel to Iran.

The Trump administration says the ban is needed for national security, arguing that countries have not cooperated with the U.S. in vetting travelers. But critics say the ban stems from anti-Muslim views and unfairly targets people from Muslim-majority countries.