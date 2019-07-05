While it's ok to take photos and admire the animals from a distance, you're too close if you’re not using your zoom or they’re reacting to you.

People should keep 50 feet from away from sea lions, which may become aggressive if they feel threatened. Sea lions are also capable of transmitting diseases to people and dogs, according to Field, who said there's been an increase in human and canine encounters in the last few years.

This week alone, the center's rescue department has encountered multiple incidents of people unsafely interacting with sick seals and sea lions when arriving at a response location. The center is concerned about the recent stranding numbers coinciding with beachgoers during summer break.

"Over the last 10 years, we see an average of 50-70 young California sea lions stranding across April, May and June. In April, May and June of 2019, we rescued 222 young California sea lions that are malnourished," Field wrote.

The center reported seeing an increase in both young pups that are starving, as well as older animals affected by domoic acid poisoning, which is contracted from eating contaminated fish.

As for Betsy? The 1-year-old sea lion received a full admission exam Thursday, and was severely emaciated and dehydrated.

“Overall, we believe that California sea lions are suffering from the impacts of food availability issues due to climate change,” Field said. “However, we are studying these animals as they come into our hospital to better understand why they might be stranding this year in such high numbers.”