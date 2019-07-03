"There's going to be a big price tag for this and the taxpayers will have to pick up the tab," said Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, which directs spending for such events.

Van Hollen and other Democratic appropriators on Capitol Hill have raised questions and concerns for months that spending for the day could go haywire.

The Washington Post reported Tuesday the National Park Service will redirect almost $2.5 million in entrance and recreation fees allocated for park improvement to cover costs for Trump's plans.

"When you take something funded by the Park Service ... you know to aggrandize Donald Trump, and then hand out tickets to his big Republican donors, it's grotesque," said Huffman, who sits on the House Committee on Natural Resources that oversees the National Park Service. "It is a spectacle, a partisan spectacle."

"I hope that somewhere in the endless stream of these outrages, the sensibilities of this country turn more strongly against this man and what he's trying to do," he added.

And just before the big event, Democratic appropriators still don't know how much it will all cost in total.

Congress Waiting on Total Costs. Experts Say it's Not Cheap

"We haven't heard anything," said New Mexico Sen. Tom Udall, ranking Democrat for the Senate Appropriations Committee panel on interior and related agencies. "It's disturbing."

The Federal Aviation Administration said it would suspend operations at Reagan National Airport for 1.5 hours for Trump's speech and flyovers. The aerial program will feature the jetliner used for Air Force One and aircraft representing all five military services, including the Navy's Blue Angels, said Jeffrey Reinbold, a superintendent of the National Park Service.

A military official told NPR it could also include F-35s and F-18s. And there will be military tanks parked along the National Mall, Trump said.

Trump said there would be "the brand new Sherman tanks and we have the brand new Abram tanks." However, production of Sherman tanks ended in the 1940s.

"We're gonna have a great Fourth of July in Washington, D.C. It'll be like no other, it'll be special and I hope a lot of people come and it's going to be about this country and it's a salute to America," Trump said from the Oval Office Monday. "I'm going to be here and I'm going to say a few words, and we're going to have planes going overhead, the best fighter jets in the world and other planes too. And we're gonna have some tanks stationed outside."

NPR's multiple requests for costs related to the plans, as well as more extensive details on the additional military personnel, equipment and security for the day from the Interior Department, National Park Service, U.S. Secret Service, the Pentagon and the five military services went unanswered. A military official said the White House was not approving Pentagon requests to share such details.

It won't be cheap, experts said.

University of Denver professor Andrew Sherbo, who tracks such figures, said the Boeing 747 used for Air Force One could come at a cost of $205,000 an hour (the jetliner is considered Air Force One only when the president is aboard).

The cost per flying hour for the F-35 can be $20,000 or more, according to Department of Defense comptroller figures.

The Blue Angels could cost a more reasonable $6,000 per day, since air shows are tied to their training, said Sherbo, a former Pentagon official who now teaches finance.

The Capitol Concerts portion of the program, plus the annual Memorial Day concert, is budgeted at $6.4 million from the National Park Service budget, which is under the Interior Department, said Annie Orloff, Udall's press secretary.

"The Park Service needs that money for real things, real needs, the backlog of deferred maintenance. And the important mission at the Park Service has nothing to do with a military parade," Huffman said.

It will be followed by a joint show put on by two fireworks companies, Phantom Fireworks and Fireworks by Grucci, that will launch from behind the Lincoln Memorial for a display lasting 15 to 20 minutes. As a result, they are donating an estimated $750,000 or more as part of the plans, said William Weimer, vice president of Phantom Fireworks.