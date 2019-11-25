What's Your Favorite Bay Area Hike?

Fall is here, and for many of us, the long weekends and family gatherings provide a great opportunity to explore some of the wonderful hiking trails across the Bay Area.

From the South Bay to the North Bay, the East Bay to the coast (and no, we're not forgetting you, the Peninsula), our region is home to trails winding through redwood forests and oak tree-dotted grassland, up mountaintops (here's looking at you, Mount Diablo) and alongside streams, waterfalls and even the ocean. Along the way, you might spot a banana slug, a newt, deer, bobcats, coyotes and cows (it's true).

We know hiking is a popular pastime for many of us, and last year we created a guide based on your top hiking picks in the region. If you missed sharing your favorite last time, or have another one that you'd like to add to the mix, please tell us in the box below (and, very importantly, tell us what makes it your favorite).

We know it's hard to share those hidden gems, but consider doing so for your fellow hiker who is looking for a new trail to discover.