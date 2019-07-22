Mosquitoes are the most deadly creature on the planet because of the disease that they spread to humans. According to the World Health Organization, insect-borne illnesses kill over 700,000 people a year. Mosquitoes are the best-known transmitter.

In 2013 one of the species that carries some of these potentially deadly diseases was found in central California.

Aedes aegypti carries dengue and Zika. Before 2013, it was not found in the United States. The nearest Aedes came was Central America. But the species has now crept north.

So far, neither dengue or Zika has spread in the state. Before that happens researchers in California are studying the mosquito’s genetics with the hope of finding a way to prevent it from transmitting diseases to anyone.

To that end, the Vector Genetics lab at UC Davis is breeding and studying Aedes aegypti. It keeps them quarantined in a lab, where they hey have hundreds of mosquitoes sequestered in small mesh cages.