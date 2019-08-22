World According to Sound: The Subtle Sonics of Handmade Cheese

At Cowgirl Creamery in Point Reyes Station, workers produce 810 blocks or wheels of cheese a day—and pretty much all of it by hand. There are three huge windows where you can watch the process, but through the thick glass, you can’t hear it. And that’s a shame. Because as Chris Hoff found out, making cheese, makes all sorts of sound.

For the full surround sound effect, you should throw on a pair of headphones before you listen!

This story comes to us from Chris Hoff and Sam Harnett of The World According to Sound podcast. They’re partnering with the LightHouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired in San Francisco to help us reimagine California in the rich way blind people experience it every day. The project has additional support from California Humanities.