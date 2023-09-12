KQED is a proud member of
3:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Why Pharmacists Say Working Conditions Threaten Patient Safety

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
We’ll hear about a new Los Angeles Times report on pharmacy errors, talk with pharmacists about burnout, and find out what patients can do to protect themselves. (Tom Werner via Getty Images)

Pharmacies in California make about 5 million errors every year, according to state regulators. That’s just an estimate, since pharmacies aren’t required to report mistakes, and the big chains are fighting to keep them secret. Meanwhile, pharmacists say they are overworked and underpaid, with many leaving the profession. We’ll hear about a new Los Angeles Times report on pharmacy errors, talk with pharmacists about burnout, and find out what patients can do to protect themselves.

Guests:

Christopher Atkins, pharmacist, an independent pharmacy in LA; former pharmacist, CVS and Vons

Richard Dang, assistant professor of Clinical Pharmacy, USC; immediate past president, California Pharmacists Association

Melody Petersen, investigative reporter covering healthcare and business, Los Angeles Times - Petersen's latest piece is titled "California Pharmacies Are Making Millions of Mistakes. They’re Fighting to Keep that Secret"

