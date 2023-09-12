Pharmacies in California make about 5 million errors every year, according to state regulators. That’s just an estimate, since pharmacies aren’t required to report mistakes, and the big chains are fighting to keep them secret. Meanwhile, pharmacists say they are overworked and underpaid, with many leaving the profession. We’ll hear about a new Los Angeles Times report on pharmacy errors, talk with pharmacists about burnout, and find out what patients can do to protect themselves.
Why Pharmacists Say Working Conditions Threaten Patient Safety
We’ll hear about a new Los Angeles Times report on pharmacy errors, talk with pharmacists about burnout, and find out what patients can do to protect themselves. (Tom Werner via Getty Images)
Guests:
Christopher Atkins, pharmacist, an independent pharmacy in LA; former pharmacist, CVS and Vons
Richard Dang, assistant professor of Clinical Pharmacy, USC; immediate past president, California Pharmacists Association
Melody Petersen, investigative reporter covering healthcare and business, Los Angeles Times - Petersen's latest piece is titled "California Pharmacies Are Making Millions of Mistakes. They’re Fighting to Keep that Secret"
