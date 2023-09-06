Feature Film ‘Fremont’ Captures an Afghan Refugee’s Efforts to Make a New Life in the Bay

Fremont is home to the largest Afghan population in the United States, with over 66,000 people of Afghan descent in the city according to 2019 census figures. That number has likely grown since the withdrawal of U.S. forces from the country as tens of thousands fled Taliban rule. In his new feature film ‘Fremont,’ director Babak Jalali tells the story of a refugee and former translator for the U.S. military who recently settled in the Bay Area after fleeing her home. Donya struggles with guilt, insomnia and questions of what to do with her new life. We’ll talk about the film, the limits of a community’s ability to heal and how to move on from a traumatic past.