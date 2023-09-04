KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Forum From The Archives: Savanah Leaf's Film 'Earth Mama' Navigates Race, Class and Motherhood in Oakland

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Left to Right: Ca’Ron Jaden Coleman, Tia Nomore, Amber Ramsey (Gabriel Saravia / Courtesy of A24)

Savanah Leaf’s debut feature-length film “Earth Mama” follows Gia, a pregnant 24-year-old single mother of two who is struggling to get her kids back from the foster care system and weighing whether to keep her baby. Set and filmed in Oakland, the film explores Black motherhood, community, and the challenges of escaping cycles of trauma and poverty.  Leaf based the film on her short documentary, “The Heart Still Hums,” which also focuses on the stories of young mothers trying to keep their children. We talk with Leaf about capturing the Bay Area’s essence in the film and the personal experiences that inspired it.

Guests:

Savanah Leaf, director, "Earth Mama" - Leaf is also the director of the documentary short, "The Heart Still Hums." She was nominated for a Grammy for her music video "This Land" for Gary Clark, Jr.

