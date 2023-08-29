KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

Long-haul Switch

Electric vehicles are becoming more popular among the general public. But will some of the most frequent drivers – long-haul truckers – make the switch to electric? see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Novelist Cristina García’s 'Vanishing Maps' Revisits the Cuban Diaspora in Sequel to 'Dreaming in Cuban'

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Cristina García joins us to talk about how her characters forge bonds and confront borders –- both real and imagined. (Courtesy of Cristina García)

Cristina García’s new novel, “Vanishing Maps,” is a sequel to her widely acclaimed debut, “Dreaming in Cuban,” published 30 years ago. The novels follow the del Pinos, a Cuban family disconnected by political allegiances, borders, and immigration. In “Vanishing Maps” the family has scattered beyond Cuba and New York to distant corners of Berlin, Los Angeles, and Moscow. The younger generations are far removed from Cuba, but the island remains a central force in their longings for home and family. Garcia, who was recently a visiting professor at University of San Francisco and resident playwright at Central Works Theater in Berkeley, joins us to talk about how her characters forge bonds and confront borders –- both real and imagined.

Guests:

Cristina García, author of eight novels including "Dreaming in Cuban," "A Handbook to Luck," "The Lady Matador’s Hotel," "King of Cuba," and "Vanishing Maps."

Sponsored