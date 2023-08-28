KQED is a proud member of
How Scientists are Decoding Brain Activity to Help People Regain the Ability to Speak

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Images of brains and brain waves on a large computer screen in a laboratory setting.
 (Getty Images)

Researchers at UCSF have developed a digital avatar to convey the words and facial expressions of a woman with severe paralysis by transmitting her brain activity. They published their results a week  after scientists at UC Berkeley announced that they successfully recreated music by recording the brain waves of patients while they listened to songs. We’ll talk with researchers on both projects about the rapidly developing advances in our ability to decode signals in the human brain and the promise of neuroprosthetics to help people regain the ability to speak.

Guests:

Robert Knight, professor of Psychology and Neuroscience, UC Berkeley

Alex Silva, MD-PhD student of Bioengineering, University of California San Francisco

