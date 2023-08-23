Evictions Cases Skyrocket as Pandemic-Era Moratoriums End

As pandemic-era eviction moratoriums have ended, Bay Area counties are seeing a surge of eviction cases coming to court. Some tenants owe tens of thousands of dollars after not paying rent, in some cases, for years. In Alameda County, evictions ballooned to more than 500 per month starting in May. And, a single judge is charged with reviewing all of those cases. We’ll talk about how eviction cases are overwhelming county courts, and what lessons we can take from how the moratoriums played out.