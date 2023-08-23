KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
PBS NewsHour
3:00 pm – 4:00 pmPBS NewsHourThe PBS NewsHour is an hour-long evening news broadcast, hosted by Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett, which offers news updates, analysis, live studio interviews, discussions and more. see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Evictions Cases Skyrocket as Pandemic-Era Moratoriums End

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

We’ll talk about how eviction cases are overwhelming county courts, and what lessons we can take from how the moratoriums played out. (Jeremy Poland via Getty Images)

As pandemic-era eviction moratoriums have ended, Bay Area counties are seeing a surge  of eviction cases coming to court. Some tenants owe tens of thousands of dollars after not paying rent, in some cases, for years. In Alameda County, evictions ballooned to more than 500 per month starting in May. And, a single judge is charged with reviewing all of those cases. We’ll talk about how eviction cases are overwhelming county courts, and what lessons we can take from how the moratoriums played out.

Guests:

Natalie Orenstein, reporter, Oaklandside

Sponsored