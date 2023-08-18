Antioch and Pittsburg Police Officers Arrested in FBI Raids

Antioch and Pittsburg police officers were arrested Thursday morning in a series of FBI raids, after an 18-month investigation into an alleged criminal network. 10 law enforcement personnel were named across four indictments on charges including civil rights violations, falsification of records and wire fraud. The Antioch Police department has also been the subject of a civil rights investigation launched by California Attorney General Rob Bonta after dozens of officers were caught sending and receiving racist, homophobic, and violent text messages bragging about using force against the city’s residents. We’ll check in on the latest news.