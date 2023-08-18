KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Fresh Air
7:00 pm – 8:00 pmFresh Air

Prison Music Programs

Marshall Project Journalist Maurice Chammah talks about the music programs in prison. He explores how art and music can build hope and dignity within prison walls – and help us understand the mindset of those who commit crimes and are imprisoned. see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Antioch and Pittsburg Police Officers Arrested in FBI Raids

Grace Won
at 12:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Antioch and Pittsburg police officers arrested in FBI raid following federal grand jury indictment (Photo: Raghu Ramaswam / istocky)

Antioch and Pittsburg police officers were arrested Thursday morning in a series of FBI raids, after an 18-month investigation into an alleged criminal network. 10 law enforcement personnel were named across four indictments on charges including civil rights violations, falsification of records and wire fraud. The Antioch Police department has also been the subject of a civil rights investigation launched by California Attorney General Rob Bonta after dozens of officers were caught sending and receiving racist, homophobic, and violent text messages bragging about using force against the city’s residents. We’ll check in on the latest news.

Guests:

Nate Gartrell, East Bay Courts Reporter, Bay Area News Group

Sponsored