Are TikTok and Social Media Making Us Better Cooks?

Hash browns as toast. Baking a block of feta with tomatoes and pasta in one dish. Putting cottage cheese in everything. These are just some ideas from cooking videos that have proliferated over social media. But has their popularity made us better cooks? We’ll meet food content creators who have millions of followers and viral videos, and talk to a food journalist about learning to cook with TikTok. Plus, we’ll hear from you: what’s a dish you learned about on social media and tried with success…or failure?

Guests:

Alicia Kennedy , food and culture writer; Kennedy wrote the Vox piece "The Biggest Names in Food Are Just Regular People on TikTok." She is also the author of "No Meat Required" and has a popular food newsletter on Substack.

Joanne Molinaro , food content creator and author of "The Korean Vegan Kitchen." Molinaro has created multiple viral videos on TikTok as "The Korean Vegan," where she has three million followers

Darlene Schrijver , food content creator. Schrijver, who is based in Rohnert Park, is the creator behind "Salad Lab" which has 2.7 million followers on TikTok