The World
2:00 pm – 3:00 pmThe World

Message in a Bottle

A fisherman and his wife began dropping bottled messages into the Atlantic two decades ago. They're still getting replies from beachcombers in the Caribbean. see more
Forum

Creators of Fashion Newsletter "Blackbird Spyplane" Explain Bay Area Style

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Erin Wylie and Jonah Weiner (Eric Ruby)

Starting in 2020, the newsletter Blackbird Spy Plane has served readers what’s billed as “unbeatable recon” on style and culture. Journalist Jonah Weiner and design scout Erin Wylie have amassed a cult following for their takes on everything from why you should “Tuck All Tops” to what “Democratizing” fashion really means. The duo provides recommendations on apparel, housewares and even art that celebrates beauty, singularity and unapologetic swagger. We talk with the creators about the newsletter, whether there is a Bay Area style, and how to create your own fashion mindset.

Guests:

Jonah Weiner, co-founder, "Blackbird Spyplane," a newsletter about Bay Area style and culture

Erin Wylie, design scout; co-founder, "Blackbird Spyplane"

