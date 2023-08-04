KQED is a proud member of
All Things Considered
Military Vacancies

Sen. Tommy Tuberville is blocking military nominations, leaving vacancies in some of the nation's highest military offices – and military spouses say they're suffering as a result.
Forum

The Bay Area We See Through Windows of Public Transit

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
A sole passenger looking out the window of a BART train.
A sole passenger on a BART train. (halbergman via Getty Images)

What do you notice out the window from your seat on BART, or Muni, or the Golden Gate Ferry? When you ride public transit, you’re free to look around, and looking around can tell you a lot about where you live. We talk about the breathtaking vistas and hidden histories revealed to us through the windows of public transit, and how what we see – or don’t see – shapes our connection to the Bay Area.

Guests:

Vincent Woo, filmmaker, Woo is the creator and director of "Tunnel Vision: An Unauthorized BART Ride"

Liam O'Donoghue, host and producer, East Bay Yesterday

Sarah Katz-Hyman, editor, Muni Diaries

