What do you notice out the window from your seat on BART, or Muni, or the Golden Gate Ferry? When you ride public transit, you’re free to look around, and looking around can tell you a lot about where you live. We talk about the breathtaking vistas and hidden histories revealed to us through the windows of public transit, and how what we see – or don’t see – shapes our connection to the Bay Area.
The Bay Area We See Through Windows of Public Transit
A sole passenger on a BART train. (halbergman via Getty Images)
Guests:
Vincent Woo, filmmaker, Woo is the creator and director of "Tunnel Vision: An Unauthorized BART Ride"
Liam O'Donoghue, host and producer, East Bay Yesterday
Sarah Katz-Hyman, editor, Muni Diaries
