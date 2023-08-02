Former President Donald Trump has been indicted on four counts related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. We check in with KQED senior politics editor Scott Shafer about the importance of Trump’s third indictment, what it means for the 2024 election and how California’s Republican party is responding.
Trump Indicted for Efforts to Overturn 2020 Election
(Stephanie Keith via Getty Images)
Guests:
Scott Shafer, senior editor for KQED’s California Politics and Government desk and co-host of Political Breakdown
