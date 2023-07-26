KQED is a proud member of

The Mississippi River has long been used to ship freight up and down the country. But with fluctuations in water levels that pose a huge risk to the supply-chain, the river transport economy today looks different. A check in with one barge industry expert.see more
All You Can Eat: The Bay Area’s Favorite Sandwiches and Why We Love Them

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
We bite into our favorite local sandos and why we love them. (Kotomiti via GettyImages)

The Bay Area may not have an official sandwich, but “our local sandwiches have an unparalleled layering of textures that can’t be found anywhere else,” writes Rocky Rivera in a recent essay for KQED. People here love deli meat on Dutch crunch bread or sourdough and don’t skip the avocados! Italian delis such as Little Luca in South San Francisco and Molinari in North Beach have cult followings. Customers line up around the block for Bakesale Betty’s fried chicken sandwich. So, what does it take to elevate a sandwich from just tasty to satisfyingly iconic? For our next installment of All You Can Eat, our regular series about Bay Area food cultures with KQED’s Luke Tsai, we bite into our favorite local sandos and why we love them.

Guests:

Saint Boney, owner and chef, The Saint Sandwich Shop

Cesar Hernandez, associate restaurant critic, San Francisco Chronicle

Albert Ok, owner, Ok's Deli in Oakland

Rocky Rivera, emcee and writer, part of KQED's "Frisco Foodies" series

Luke Tsai, food editor, KQED Arts & Culture

