All Things Considered
Feminization of Migration

More people around the world are migrating than ever before, partly because of climate change. In Honduras, the burden falls especially hard on women and girls. The phenomenon is called the feminization of migration. see more
Forum

How Will Stanford President’s Resignation Impact the University?

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Stanford University President Marc Tessier-Lavigne announced his plan to resign from his post. (David Madison via GettyImages)

Following a months-long investigation into his published research, Stanford University President Marc Tessier-Lavigne announced his plan to resign from his post. While investigators did not find that Tessier-Lavigne falsified data himself, they say he failed to respond appropriately when he was made aware of the problems. We’ll be joined Theo Baker, “The Stanford Daily” student reporter who first broke this story, and other experts about why this cost Tessier-Lavigne his job and what this means for Stanford.

Guests:

Theo Baker, investigations editor, The Stanford Daily

Lisa Krieger, research reporter, San Jose Mercury News

Jonathan Wosen, west coast biotech and life sciences reporter, STAT News

