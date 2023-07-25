Following a months-long investigation into his published research, Stanford University President Marc Tessier-Lavigne announced his plan to resign from his post. While investigators did not find that Tessier-Lavigne falsified data himself, they say he failed to respond appropriately when he was made aware of the problems. We’ll be joined Theo Baker, “The Stanford Daily” student reporter who first broke this story, and other experts about why this cost Tessier-Lavigne his job and what this means for Stanford.
How Will Stanford President’s Resignation Impact the University?
Stanford University President Marc Tessier-Lavigne announced his plan to resign from his post. (David Madison via GettyImages)
Guests:
Theo Baker, investigations editor, The Stanford Daily
Lisa Krieger, research reporter, San Jose Mercury News
Jonathan Wosen, west coast biotech and life sciences reporter, STAT News
