Forum

Immersive Documentary "32 Sounds" Encourages Us to Feel the Noise

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
A white man wearing jeans and black top holds recording equipment and a shotgun microphone.
Director Sam Green stands with recording equipment in an anechoic chamber. ( Free History Project)

The hushed thrum of the womb. The warble of the last living species of a now-extinct bird. The fury and thrust of a jet engine in flight. These are some of the sounds that populate filmmaker Sam Green’s immersive documentary “32 Sounds.” The movie is not just a collection of sounds, but rather a meditation on the strange power that sound has on us, whether it is voices, music, the natural world or sounds that we are trying to tune out. Watching the movie, even on a tiny screen, can be a full-body experience in which you’re encouraged by Green, who narrates the film, to feel the sound. We’ll talk to Green and his Oscar-winning sound designer, Mark Mangini, about how sound can literally move us.

Guests:

Sam Green, filmmaker; his film,"32 Sounds" will be screened at the Exploratorium on July 27

Mark Mangini, sound designer, "32 Sounds"

