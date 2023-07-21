KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

Documents Reveal Flaws in Pentagon Claims

For years, the Pentagon has denied that U.S. forces killed civilians in the 2019 raid on ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi. But NPR now has documents that reveal flaws in the Pentagon's claim.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Can A Life Hack Change Your Life?

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Use plastic bags around feet to keep your socks and feet dry.
 (Jakob Polacsek via Getty Images)

“Show me the life hack you randomly saw one day, that is now an unconscious, standard practice in your life.” That’s the call to action Kelly Hurst posed on TikTok that has since gone viral with over 37,000 responses and millions of views. People have created ingenious shortcuts for all kinds of tasks, from using the car seat warmer to keep takeout warm to using the washing machine as an ice bucket for parties. Life hacks can be anything that saves time, effort or money and takes the friction out of your day. We’ll talk to Hurts and a panel of journalists and life hackers who will share the best (and worst) tips out there, and we’ll hear from you: What’s a life hack that you’ve adopted?

Guests:

Carly Severn, senior editor of audience news, KQED

Jordan Calhoun, editor-in-chief, Lifehacker.com

Kelly Hurst, content creator, TikTok; host, The Life Bath podcast

Ross Yoder, food and lifestyle editor, Buzzfeed

Sponsored