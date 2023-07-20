KQED is a proud member of
Forum

America’s Approach to Drug Addiction Isn’t Working, So What Should We Do?

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
In his latest article for The Atlantic, Sam Quinones writes that America’s shift toward treatment instead of jail time for drug abuse “is both well intentioned and out of date, given the massive street supplies of fentanyl and meth. It is failing just about everyone.” He argues that instead of waiting for addicts to voluntarily enter rehab, the legal system should force them to go. Quinones is a journalist who has covered the drug trade for over a decade and published two books on the subject: “The Least of Us: True Tales of America and Hope in the Time of Fentanyl and Meth” and “Dreamland: The True Tale of America’s Opiate Epidemic.” We’ll talk about how to address the nation’s ever-more challenging drug crisis that we see playing out on our streets and in our families.

Guests:

Sam Quinones, journalist and author. His recent piece in The Atlantic is titled, His books include "The Least of Us: True Tales of America and Hope in the Time of Fentanyl and Meth" and "Dreamland: The True Tale of America's Opiate Epidemic."

Vitka Eisen, president and CEO, HealthRIGHT 360, San Francisco's largest drug treatment provider

