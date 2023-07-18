Why Is Rossmoor, A Senior Living Community, Such A Popular Place to Live?

The Rossmoor community in Walnut Creek has a population of nearly 10,000 people aged 55 and older, its own newspaper, bus service and over 200 local clubs, making it feel like its own small town. Opened in 1964, Rossmoor is among the longest running, age-restricted communities in the country. It’s also the cornerstone of the 94595 zip code, which according to the San Francisco Chronicle, is the only zip code in the Bay Area with home prices near their all-time high, in contrast to the rest of the region where home prices are trending lower. We’ll take a look at the history of Rossmoor, why people want to live there and the current state of other developments like it.