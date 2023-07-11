KQED is a proud member of
All Things Considered
All Things Considered Since its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world.
Forum

Would You Ever Leave California?

Scott Shafer
at 10:00 AM
More than 70 percent of Californians say they’re happy living in the Golden State, but four in 10 are considering leaving. That’s according to a new survey called the California Community Poll, which found that economic anxiety and dissatisfaction with the state’s legislative priorities are among the top reasons people set their sights on moving. We’ll talk about what the poll says about our state’s varied, competing ideologies and how they map onto age, race and income. And we’ll hear from you: Why you stay, why you’d go, and what you want to see changed to make it easier for you to stick around.

Guests:

Dan Schnur, professor, Annenberg School of Communications at USC and UC Berkeley; helped direct the June 2023 California Community Poll

Helen Torres, CEO, Hispanas Organized for Political Equality (HOPE)

Nancy Yap, executive director, Center for Asian Americans United for Self Empowerment (CAUSE)

