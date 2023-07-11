KQED is a proud member of
Forum

You Were Laid Off. Now What?

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Being laid off is brutal. It can knock people off career trajectories, destabilize people’s sense of their worth, and cause problems in their  personal relationships. This year, the Bay Area has seen more than 15,000 layoffs in tech alone. So, our team here at KQED has gone out to collect the best advice on what to do when you’re laid off. How do you protect your mental health? What’s your next step in getting new work? Should you stay in your field or do something else? How do you talk to your partner or family about what’s happened? We’ll hear your stories and share the best advice that we’ve been able to find.

Guests:

Horst Govin, career coach, Job Hunt Bootcamp

Carly Severn, senior editor of audience news, KQED

Carlos Cabrera-Lomeli, community engagement reporter, KQED

Ioanna Angelakis, marriage and family therapist based in San Francisco

