TED Radio Hour
TED Radio Hour

Audacious Solutions

Big problems need audacious solutions. This hour, TED speakers use data and common sense to make laws more effective, reform the foster care system and hold environmental offenders accountable.see more
Forum From the Archives: Picnicking with Samin and Luke: All You Can Eat

It’s just about summer and time to dig out the red-and-white checkered blanket for a picnic. From banh mi sandwiches at the beach or pork buns at a city park, the Bay Area has no shortage of picnic spots and foods. As part of our All You Can East series, we’ll talk with chef and picnic enthusiast Samin Nosrat and KQED food editor Luke Tsai about how to plan the perfect picnic. Whether you’re headed to the waterfront or Washington Square Park, tell us: what’s your favorite place for a picnic, and what food are you bringing?

This segment originally aired May 24, 2023.

Guests:

Luke Tsai, food editor, KQED Arts & Culture

Samin Nosrat, chef and author of "Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat," host of the Netflix special with the same name. Her new podcast is "Home Cooking."

