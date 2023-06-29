Lake Tahoe Communities Depend On Tourism, But How Much is Too Much?

If Lake Tahoe was a national park, it would be the second-most visited, according to a recent analysis. The area has double the annual visitors of famously crowded Yosemite, but is only about a third of the size. Although outdoor recreation and tourism drive much of Tahoe’s economy, local residents are concerned about a visitor boom that started during the pandemic and is overburdening nearby communities and the lake’s ecosystem. Earlier this month, community leaders released the Lake Tahoe Destination Stewardship Plan, a comprehensive report with dozens of recommendations to help the region grow its economy and maintain the natural resources it’s known for. We’ll talk about the challenges that Lake Tahoe is facing and efforts to reimagine tourism in the region.