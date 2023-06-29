KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Lake Tahoe Communities Depend On Tourism, But How Much is Too Much?

If Lake Tahoe was a national park, it would be the second-most visited, according to a recent analysis. The area has double the annual visitors of  famously crowded Yosemite, but is only about a third of the size. Although outdoor recreation and tourism drive much of Tahoe’s economy, local residents are concerned about a visitor boom that started during the pandemic and is overburdening nearby communities and the lake’s ecosystem. Earlier this month, community leaders released the Lake Tahoe Destination Stewardship Plan, a comprehensive report with dozens of recommendations to help the region grow its economy and maintain the natural resources it’s known for. We’ll talk about the challenges that Lake Tahoe is facing and efforts to reimagine tourism in the region.

Guests:

Greg Thomas, lifestyle and outdoors editor and host of the Wild West podcast, San Francisco Chronicle

Carol Chaplain, executive director, Lake Tahoe Visitor Authority

Heidi Hill Drum, executive director, Tahoe Prosperity Center

Tony Karwowski, president and CEO, North Tahoe Community Alliance

