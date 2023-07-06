KQED is a proud member of
Commercial Real Estate Loans Harder to Get

With all the vacancies in downtown offices...some smaller banks... aren't giving out commercial real estate loans anymore...And the others... are asking a lot more questions... "Who's going lease it from you? Do you have someone identified? Have you thought about what happens if they can't pay for three months? Do you have enough reserve money?" The commercial real estate paranoia... is sinking in.see more
Forum

Forum From the Archives: Bay Area’s Forgotten Histories and Oddities Abound in Bay Curious Book

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
 (Mandy Padgett)

Did you know that Rocky Road ice cream originated in Oakland? Or that Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera were once married in San Francisco City Hall? Or that a disaster in Concord helped desegregate our nation’s military? Our region is full of fascinating history that even some lifelong residents don’t know about. Uncovering forgotten history and solving local mysteries is what KQED’s Bay Curious podcast is all about. And now, the show’s reporting is in a book, “Bay Curious: Exploring the Hidden True Stories of the San Francisco Bay Area.” KQED’s Olivia Allen-Price, host of Bay Curious joins us to talk about investigating forgotten histories, legendary locals, and the many quirks and oddities that make the Bay Area unique.

This segment originally aired May 10, 2023.

Guests:

Olivia Allen-Price, Host, KQED's Bay Curious - a podcast that investigates questions asked by local residents about things both profound and peculiar that make the Bay Area unique.

