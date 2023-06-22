KQED is a proud member of
All Things Considered
All Things Considered

Next Steps in US-China Relationship

An interview with the US Ambassador to China, Nicholas Burns, about next steps in the US-China relationship. And, hundreds of scientists in India have expressed concern over the removal of topics like theory of evolution and periodic table from tenth-grade textbooks.see more
Forum

In the “Slow AF” Running Club, Anyone Can Be A Runner

Grace Won
at 9:00 AM
Martinus Evans (Drew Reynold)

When Martinus Evans began training for marathons, it took “delusional self belief” to keep running. He was over 350 pounds. As a kid, he failed the one-mile physical fitness test. And as a Black man, he didn’t see a lot of people like him training. Even though Evans finished his first marathon at the back of the pack, he says it didn’t bother him one bit. He’s used that mindset to complete eight marathons and to launch a career as a running coach for people of all sizes and skills. In his running club, you can’t ask about weight and you don’t obsess about speed. Evans offers this and other advice in his new book “Slow AF Run Club: The Ultimate Guide for Anyone Who Wants to Run.”  He joins us and we hear from you: Are you a runner who doesn’t fit the mold?

Guests:

Martinus Evans, author, "Slow AF Run Club: The Ultimate Guide for Anyone Who Wants to Run"

