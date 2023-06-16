One of the largest collections of transgender history sits in a small garage turned archive in Vallejo. The Louise Lawrence Transgender Archive has been open to the public since 2018. With Pride month underway, we’ll explore a few key objects from the collection, talk about what they teach us about trans history, and discuss what the history of the transgender community in the Bay Area can tell us about the current moment.
Trans History Told Through Five Objects
A view inside the Louise Lawrence Transgender Archive, which opened to the public in Vallejo in 2018. (Courtesy LLTA)
Guests:
Susan Stryker, incoming faculty in gender and sexuality studies, University of Southern California - Her new book is "Transgender History: The Roots of Today's Revolution." She won an Emmy for the documentary film, "Screaming Queens: The Riot at Compton's Cafeteria."
Ms. Bob Davis, founder & director, Louise Lawrence Transgender Archive in Vallejo
