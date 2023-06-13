KQED is a proud member of
NPR’s Aisha Harris on ‘The Pop Culture That Shapes’ Her

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Aisha Harris (Photo courtesy of Sheilby Macena)

Aisha Harris has long been an observer of pop culture. Today she serves as critic and co-host of NPR’s hit podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, but in the 1990s she was growing up in suburban Connecticut, watching The Powerpuff Girls, and listening to her parents play (and often sing) Stevie Wonder. In her new book “Wannabe,” Harris takes a close look at the pop culture that has shaped who she is today. We talk to her about the book, her thoughts on modern fandom, the evolution of the Black Best Friend trope, and why every show or movie of yesteryear is being remade today.

Guests:

Aisha Harris, host of Pop Culture Happy Hour, NPR

