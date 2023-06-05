Haggling Your Way Through A Tricky Economy

Haggling. For some people, a transaction is not complete if it doesn’t include a request for a discount, an upgrade or something more. For others, the very idea of haggling makes them cringe. They don’t want to look like a jerk or seem petty about money. But, in an economy where it feels like things are more expensive than ever, haggling can save you money and time. With a little or a lot of haggling you might be able to score reduced rent, get a better hotel room or shave thousands off a medical bill. We’ll talk to experts about why people are reluctant to haggle, how to haggle, and where to haggle. And we’ll hear from you: What’s the best deal you’ve haggled for recently?