Forum

Haggling Your Way Through A Tricky Economy

Lesley McClurg
at 10:00 AM
Haggling. For some people, a transaction is not complete if it doesn’t include a request for a discount, an upgrade or something more. For others, the very idea of haggling makes them cringe. They don’t want to look like a jerk or seem petty about money. But, in an economy where it feels like things are more expensive than ever, haggling can save you money and time. With a little or a lot of haggling you might be able to score reduced rent, get a better hotel room or shave thousands off a medical bill. We’ll talk to experts about why people are reluctant to haggle, how to haggle, and where to haggle. And we’ll hear from you: What’s the best deal you’ve haggled for recently?

Guests:

Veronica Dagher, personal finance reporter, the Wall Street Journal; author, Wall Street Journal's ebook "Resilience: How 20 Ambitious Women Used Obstacles to Fuel Their Success"

Richard Shell, professor of Legal Studies & Business Ethics and Management Organization, the Wharton School; author, “Bargaining for Advantage: Negotiation Strategies for Reasonable People” and “The Art of Woo: Using Strategic Persuasion to Sell Your Ideas”

