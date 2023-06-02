KQED is a proud member of
Forum (Rebroadcast)
8:00 pm – 9:00 pmForum (Rebroadcast)

Businesses and the LGBTQ Community

In recent months, businesses including retailer Target, beer maker Anheuser-Busch and the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team, have changed their marketing campaigns celebrating the LGBTQ+ community in response to conservative criticism. While many companies rushed to embrace the queer community in recent years, they are now struggling to navigate the political and social divides in the face of intense backlash. Meanwhile, gay rights advocates say now is the time for companies to take a strong stand against bigotry and hate. As Pride Month kicks off, we’ll talk about the recent surge of homophobic protests and how individuals and companies are responding.see more
Forum

Comedian Jamie Loftus on Why America Loves Hot Dogs

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
 (Andrew Max Levy)

In her new book, “Raw Dog: The Naked Truth about Hot Dogs,” author and comedian Jamie Loftus dials in on why America loves the hot dog: “They’re high culture, they’re low culture, they’re sports food and they’re hangover food and they’re deeply American for reasons that few people can explain but everyone has been told their entire lives.” Loftus  chronicles her cross-country journey eating some of the country’s most famous hot dogs like JJ Red Hots in North Carolina, Nathan’s Famous in New York, and Ben’s Chili Bowl in D.C.  Along the way, she also delves into the history of the hot dog and devotes an entire chapter to how a hot dog is made. In her words, a hot dog is “garbage being repurposed as mass-appeal food.”  While light-hearted, Loftus offers a steely look at the meatpacking and food services industry. We’ll talk to Loftus and hear from you: How do you feel about hot dogs?

Guests:

Jamie Loftus, author, "Raw Dog: The Naked Truth about Hot Dogs"; Emmy-nominated TV writer; podcast host, “My Year In Mensa” and "Bechdel Cast"

