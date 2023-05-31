KQED is a proud member of
All Things Considered
All Things Considered
Forum

Census Charts Unexpected Bay Area Demographic Shifts

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
 (Orbon Alija via Getty Images)

More data from the 2020 Census reveals demographic changes that paint a picture of a different Bay Area today than that of a decade ago. In conjunction with migration out of the area during the pandemic, the region’s population is getting older and homeownership rates are dropping. Racial demographics throughout the nine counties are also shifting, but maybe not in the way you’d expect. We’ll talk about these evolving population trends and what they could mean for the local economy and the housing crisis.

Guests:

Harriet Blair Rowan, data reporter, Bay Area News Group

Hans Johnson, demographer and senior fellow, Public Policy Institute of California

Ethan Varian, housing reporter, Bay Area News Group

