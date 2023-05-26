KQED is a proud member of
Forum

In Memoir “Oh My Mother!” Connie Wang Shares Her OMG Moments with Mom

Grace Won
at 10:00 AM
 (Chris Buck)

Connie Wang never intended to write a book about her mother. It felt almost too cliched – the first generation immigrant writing about her parent’s sacrifice. But her mother, with her rejection of the trope that she should be a model minority, her belief that the perfect dinner is two creme brulees, and her intense devotion to the movie “Magic Mike XXL,” made her an irresistible topic for Wang. In her new memoir, “Oh My Mother!” Wang recounts her travels with her mother to Vegas, Versailles and Disney World. The book is also about coming to terms with her mother’s defiant and often hilarious journey as an accidental immigrant who never meant to stay long in America. We talk to Wang about her book.

Guests:

Connie Wang, journalist; author, "Oh My Mother! A Memoir in Nine Adventures"; former executive editor, Refinery29

