Forum

Your Favorite Bay Area Things To Do This Summer

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Public biking path in Half Moon Bay, California. (Pamela Joe McFarlane via Getty Images)

Summer months bring longer hours to enjoy everything our region has to offer from music festivals, movie nights in a park, and picturesque hikes. What are you most excited about doing this summer in the Bay? Is there a free concert series in a city park,  a bike ride through wine country, a favorite swap meet or beach that you’re looking forward to? We’ll talk about some of the great concerts, festivals and events coming up in the Bay Area this summer.  And, we want to hear from you. What is your favorite Bay Area summer tradition?

Guests:

Gabe Meline, senior editor, KQED Arts & Culture

Johnny Hayes, founder, AKA Johnny Funcheap; co-founder, RushTix

Azucena Rasilla, arts and community reporter, Oaklandside

Pete Crooks, senior writer and editor, Diablo Magazine

Lance Gardner, events producer, KQED

