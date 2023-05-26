Summer months bring longer hours to enjoy everything our region has to offer from music festivals, movie nights in a park, and picturesque hikes. What are you most excited about doing this summer in the Bay? Is there a free concert series in a city park, a bike ride through wine country, a favorite swap meet or beach that you’re looking forward to? We’ll talk about some of the great concerts, festivals and events coming up in the Bay Area this summer. And, we want to hear from you. What is your favorite Bay Area summer tradition?
Your Favorite Bay Area Things To Do This Summer
Public biking path in Half Moon Bay, California. (Pamela Joe McFarlane via Getty Images)
Guests:
Gabe Meline, senior editor, KQED Arts & Culture
Johnny Hayes, founder, AKA Johnny Funcheap; co-founder, RushTix
Azucena Rasilla, arts and community reporter, Oaklandside
Pete Crooks, senior writer and editor, Diablo Magazine
Lance Gardner, events producer, KQED
