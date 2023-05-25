The Shakur Family and the Evolution of Black Radicalism

Earlier this month the Oakland City Council unanimously voted to rename a section of MacArthur Avenue, Tupac Shakur Way, as a reminder, the resolution reads, of rap icon’s contributions “as an awakening tool towards changes in society.” But the Shakur family’s radical legacy far predates Tupac. In his new book, “Amerikan Family: The Shakurs and the Nation They Created” Santi Elijah Holley’s details the history of the Black liberation movement through generations of the Shakur family. We talk with Holley about the Shakur family, the evolution of the Black liberation movement and its lasting impact on the country.