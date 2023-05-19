Finding Yourself in the Characters from Children's Books

The children’s classic Frog & Toad has been made into a new animated series for AppleTV+. The gentle and enduring friendship between those two characters allowed its author, Arnold Lobel, to, according to his daughter, explore and embrace his own sexuality as a gay man. Characters in children’s books allow readers to imagine a different world for themselves. Whether it is the Lorax, Iggy Peck (Architect), or Harriet the Spy, the characters in children’s books can make you feel seen or help you identify emotions that you didn’t know you had. We’ll talk to an author and a bookseller about the characters who bring books to life, and we’ll hear from you: Who is a character in a kids’ book that remains important to you or the children in your life?