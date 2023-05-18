KQED is a proud member of
Public Sector Net Worth

The U.K. treasury has introduced a new metric called the Public Sector Net Worth. It measures the value of publicly-owned assets – such as schools and hospitals – against the total public debt. But does this measure actually give a better picture of the national balance sheet? see more
Forum

Who Will Pay to Take California's Defunct Oil Wells Offline?

Scott Shafer
at 10:00 AM
Gas and oil production in California has been on a slow decline for decades, and more than a third of unplugged onshore oil wells are sitting idle. Those unplugged wells can leak methane, brine and carcinogenic chemicals — and are vulnerable to geological risks like earthquakes and landslides. A first-of-its-kind study, published by ProPublica on Thursday and commissioned by think tank Carbon Tracker, looks at the massive costs of decommissioning and cleaning up wells.   With the costs of cleaning up exceeding the industry’s future profits by billions of dollars, the shortfall could mean that taxpayers are on the hook. We learn more about the study.

Guests:

Mark Olalde, reporter covering the environment in the Southwest, ProPublica

Dwayne Purvis, founder and principal advisor, Purvis Energy Advisors; report author, "'There will be blood:' Decommissioning California’s Oilfields"

