KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

Commissary Inflation

Most Americans are feeling the effects of inflation. But one particular group of people has been hit incredibly hard: the incarcerated. Inflation in prison commissaries. see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Dystopian Novel ‘Chain-Gang All-Stars’ Portrays Prison System Uncomfortably Similar to Our Own

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

 (Images courtesy of Penguin Random House and Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah)

Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah’s novel ‘Chain-Gang All-Stars’ portrays an American prison system with corporate-sponsored gladiators whose fights to the death, and most every waking moment, are followed, reality TV style, by the nation. It’s a searing satire of an  exploitative prison system and the society that supports it that is uncomfortably recognizable. We talk with Adjei-Brenyah about the speculative, and the actual, American prison system and writing a novel about dehumanization through characters that are full of humanity, compassion and love.

Guests:

Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah, author, "Chain Gang All Stars"

Sponsored