With the end of Title 42, a law enacted during the pandemic to slow the flow of migrants seeking asylum in the U.S., the Biden Administration finds itself caught between policymakers who say the President is too tough on immigration or not tough enough. Immigration is also an issue that Republican presidential hopefuls are keeping at the center of their primary campaigns: Nikki Haley, Donald Trump, and likely-to-run candidate Ron DeSantis are all running on their bonafides as advocates for stringent restrictions on immigration. We’ll talk about the current situation at the border and the role that immigration will play in national politics and the presidential election.
Republican Presidential Hopefuls Running on Immigration
Immigrants seeking asylum in the U.S., who are stuck in a makeshift camp between border walls between the U.S. and Mexico, sit as a Customs and Border Protection officer keeps watch while other migrants are lined up to be transported on May 13, 2023 in San Diego, California. Some of the migrants at the open air camp have been waiting for days in limbo for a chance to plead for asylum while local volunteer groups are providing food and other necessities. The U.S. government's Covid-era Title 42 policy, which for the past three years had allowed for the quick expulsion of irregular migrants entering the country, expired on the evening of May 11. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Guests:
Michelle Hackman, reporter covering U.S. immigration policy, Wall Street Journal's Washington Bureau
Philip Bump, national columnist, Washington Post - recent article, "What will the inevitable 2024 debate over immigration look like?"; author, "The Aftermath: The Last Days of the Baby Boom and the Future of Power in America"
Rafael Carranza, reporter covering immigration issues , Arizona Republic and USA Today
