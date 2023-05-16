KQED is a proud member of
How Private Welfare Companies Are Profiting Off the Poor

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Millions of families in the U.S. depend on welfare to get by, but it’s far from an efficient system. The bureaucratic mechanisms designed to help people find jobs, a requirement for receiving aid, often don’t work, even as they funnel millions of dollars into private companies with government contracts. In the latest season of Marketplace’s “The Uncertain Hour” podcast, host and producer Krissy Clark investigates the welfare-to-work industrial complex and how businesses profit off of people living paycheck to paycheck. As Washington debates work requirements as part of a deal to raise the debt ceiling, we talk with Clark about how welfare eligibility  works and whether the current system is helping people escape poverty or keeping them trapped.

Guests:

Krissy Clark, host and producer, The Uncertain Hour podcast, and senior correspondent at Marketplace

Jeanne Kuang, reporter, CalMatters

