KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

Teenager Flees Florida

As conservative states continue to pass laws targeting transgender rights, some are deciding they need to leave. One teenager who just fled the state of Florida shares her story. see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

How Not to Become Your Parents

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

 (Marko Geber via Getty Images)

Are we destined to parent the way our parents parented even if we strongly object to some of the things they did? Sure, we can probably keep ourselves from dropping cigarette ashes in our toddler’s cereal, but when things get chaotic do we snap the same way our parents did? In her article “The Parent Prophecy” in The Atlantic, Faith Hill says there are elements of Greek tragedy in it all, “parents run away from their parents and sometimes end up right back in the same spot.”What do you do, for better or worse, that your parents did? And are things your parents did with you that you wish you were able to do with your kids?

Guests:

Faith Hill, senior associate editor of Family, The Atlantic - She wrote the article, "The Parenting Prophecy"

Sponsored