Actor, Singer Billy Porter on Playing Himself

Actor and singer Billy Porter has a shelf of awards, including a Tony, Grammy, and Emmy, earned for playing a variety of roles including “Pray Tell,” the imposing ballroom emcee in the FX series “Pose.” Porter also has plans to take on the role of writer and intellectual James Baldwin in a forthcoming biopic. But on his new tour Porter says he didn’t want to play a character, “I’m coming home as myself.” Porter joins us in studio to talk about his “Black Mona Lisa” tour and his long and varied career as a musical, fashion and pop icon.