Forum

Actor, Singer Billy Porter on Playing Himself

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Billy Porter on stage
 (Noam Galai via Getty Images)

Actor and singer Billy Porter has a shelf of awards, including a Tony, Grammy, and Emmy, earned for playing a variety of roles including  “Pray Tell,” the imposing ballroom emcee in the FX series “Pose.” Porter also has plans to take on the role of writer and intellectual James Baldwin in a forthcoming biopic. But on his new tour Porter says he didn’t want to play a character, “I’m coming home as myself.” Porter joins us in studio to talk about his “Black Mona Lisa” tour and his long and varied career as a musical, fashion and pop icon.

Guests:

Billy Porter, actor. Porter starred in the FX series, "Pose" for which he won an Emmy. He won a Tony and Grammy award for his performance in the musical "Kinky Boots." Porter is currently touring on his "Black Mona Lisa Tour" and will appear on May 5 at the Golden Gate Theatre

